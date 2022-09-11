89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

