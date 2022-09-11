A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A2A Stock Performance

AEMMY stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. A2A has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $5.88.

A2A Company Profile

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

