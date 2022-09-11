Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

