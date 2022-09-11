AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is S&T Bank PA’s 3rd Largest Position

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

