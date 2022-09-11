ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 480,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,646. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.