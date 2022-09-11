Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $394.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

