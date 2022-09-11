Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

