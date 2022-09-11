Aigang (AIX) Reaches Market Cap of $42,613.12

Aigang (AIX) traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $42,613.12 and $2,498.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

