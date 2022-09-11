Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $66.92 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

