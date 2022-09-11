Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 564,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.14. 10,759,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,173,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.