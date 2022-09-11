Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.38. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in Align Technology by 92.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 377,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,544 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 42.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

