Allstate Corp Buys 106,109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allstate Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $162,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.76. 2,589,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

