Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

NKE traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

