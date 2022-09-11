Allstate Corp Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allstate Corp cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

