Allstate Corp Sells 6,831 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

