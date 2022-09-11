Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.40 and its 200 day moving average is $322.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

