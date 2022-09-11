Alpha Square Group S LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

