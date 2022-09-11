Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $540,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $257.04 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.87 and a twelve month high of $366.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

