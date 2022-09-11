Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

