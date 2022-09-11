Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.27. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

