Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1,545.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,889 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,954. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

