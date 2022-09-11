Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.