Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.61.

AMZN opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

