Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

AMBC opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.11 million, a PE ratio of 185.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

