American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 86,707.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

AEP traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $104.71. 2,000,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

