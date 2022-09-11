Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 75,083 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.