Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,903,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,282 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 7.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 3.54% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $93,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,273. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

