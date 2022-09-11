Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

ASYS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 37,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,631. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

