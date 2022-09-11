Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $32.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Braskem Price Performance
Braskem stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Braskem has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.