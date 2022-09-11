Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $96.67

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,514,940. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.27 on Friday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.