Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $96.67

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Transactions at Inari Medical
In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,514,940. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Inari Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.27 on Friday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.45 and a beta of 1.49.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.