Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $49,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

