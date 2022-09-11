Anchor Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $176.12 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 89.2% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008324 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000682 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000246 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

