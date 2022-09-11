Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Shares in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $601,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUAU remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHUAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.