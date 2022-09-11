Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,872,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,069,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZING traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.