Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 425,000 Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHLU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,697,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHLU remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.