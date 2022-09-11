Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.52% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

