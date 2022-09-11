Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,540,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,012.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,415,000.

BKLN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 10,776,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,296,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

