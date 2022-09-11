Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $3.97 Million in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVNA. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,501,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SVNA remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. 7 Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.08.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.