Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.60% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,132 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $9,197,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,494,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

