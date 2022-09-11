Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.99% of McLaren Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

MLAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

