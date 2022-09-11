Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Raises Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,743 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.99% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,611. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

