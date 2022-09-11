Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 13.93% of Mercato Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPRA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

MPRA remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

