Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAQC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 14,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,700. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

