Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

