Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
