Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.51. 5,096,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,984. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

