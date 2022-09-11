ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $23,261.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

