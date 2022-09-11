Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,985. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

