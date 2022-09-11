Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $101,043.90

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $101,043.90 and $899.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.84 or 0.07969897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00174070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00283526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00736086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00595375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,542,375 coins and its circulating supply is 14,497,831 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

