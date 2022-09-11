Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
