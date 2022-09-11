ASD Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075197 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

